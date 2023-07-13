Mister Sparky Spotlight: electrical hazards and pools

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In this edition of Mister Sparky Spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia discuss safety tips if you’re thinking about installing a pool at your home or if you already have one.

They suggest you should have an electrician inspect the components, including heaters and the pump. They say you should have your pool inspected every year.

Lee Lewis says one of the most overlooked things are small pools for children. He says you should see if there are outlets close by and to make sure you have GFCI outlets, which stands for ground fault circuit interrupter. This protects against electrical shocks in wet areas.

