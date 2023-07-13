Mister Sparky Spotlight: electrical hazards and pools

Mister Sparky can help with a variety of electrical issues.
By Melinda Zosh
Jul. 13, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In this edition of Mister Sparky Spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia discuss safety tips if you’re thinking about installing a pool at your home or if you already have one.

They suggest you should have an electrician inspect the components, including heaters and the pump. They say you should have your pool inspected every year.

Lee Lewis says one of the most overlooked things are small pools for children. He says you should see if there are outlets close by and to make sure you have GFCI outlets, which stands for ground fault circuit interrupter. This protects against electrical shocks in wet areas.

To watch past Mister Sparky segments, go here.

How can I get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va?

Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va. can do safety inspections inside your home. If you’re interested in learning more, you can reach them at 304-355-5200. You can visit the website here and Facebook page here.

