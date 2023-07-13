Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) -A Prince George mother and daughter who went missing last weekend were found safe, according to family.

Prince George County Police confirmed a VDEM employee found Martha and Mary Bates alive and safe in Highland County on Thursday, July 13, around 4 p.m.

Martha, 42, and her daughter Mary, 15, traveled to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia, on Sunday, July 9. The summer camp was about a four-hour drive from Prince George.

Martha was supposed to call her husband when they made it to camp, but after no call, her husband called the camp and found out the two never made it.

Prince George Police say the mother and daughter were reunited with their family.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.