Mercer County energy customers speak out against proposed rate-hike

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Energy customers in Mercer County saw the chance Wednesday to share their thoughts on a proposed $600,000,000-plus rate-hike to energy bills across the state.

Proposed by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, the hike would add around $20 to the average West Virginian’s monthly power bill if approved by the state’s Public Service Commission. On Wednesday, the commission heard the public’s concerns at the Mercer County Courthouse.

The consensus was clear, with numerous residents and lawmakers speaking out against the proposed increase.

“I’m retired, and I’m on a fixed income. Where do they expect me to make my cuts in order to pay for their increase?” said Princeton resident Ronald Ball. ”Is it going to be my medicine? Is it going to be my food? You know, those types of things. What’s their suggestion to me?”

“With regard to those increases, now, I think they may be unsustainable for our area,” said Del. Marty Gearheart (R - Majority Whip.)

“If you and I don’t pay our electric bills, the electric companies would cut us off,” said Del. Doug Smith (R - Mercer County.)

Delegates present on Wednesday did offer some ideas for solutions, however.

“We’re not burning coal anymore,” said Del. Gearheart. “Coal is the most efficient, least expensive, best way to power electricity.”

“If they would just, you know, do a rate increase each year based on inflation, then they’d need to budget for it based on that instead of coming back with these things,” said Del. Smith.

With two more hearings to come following Mercer County, a decision from the Public Service Commission on whether or not to approve the companies’ requested rate increase could come as soon as September.

