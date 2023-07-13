Low cost spay, neuter clinic possibly coming to Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s an effort to control the cat and dog population in Mercer County. During a special meeting by the Mercer County Commission, overwhelmed was a common theme brought up by those involved with caring for unwanted cats and dogs in the county. The organizations said they are running out of options to help keep these animals off the streets.

“Less than a month ago we had 91 cats and kittens in the rescue. The capacity of the rescue is about 50. So we were almost double and we were turning down numerous requests,” said Second Chance For Cats volunteer, Annette Brichford.

Brichford says telling people they can’t take cats doesn’t stop them from dropping them off and leaving them. The director for the Mercer County Animal Shelter says they give spay and neuter vouchers to those who adopt but says it’s nearly impossible to get an appointment with local veterinarians.

“The appointments are like six months down the road. They’re booking into January and like I said within that six month period there’s animals out there getting pregnant. So it’s not helping the population,” said Stacey Harman.

As a result of the meeting, county commissioners formed a task force with the organizations in attendance to discuss three points: Where the clinic would be held, who would run it and where money will come from to open it up. Some of those involved in the task force are Second Chance For Cats, the Mercer County Animal Shelter, ALIVE Animal Services and the cities of Princeton and Bluefield.

“If we spend the money on the prevention side. The long term costs are going to go way down. So although this is going to be a quick fix on the prevention end, it’s probably going to cost some money. The long term savings is going to be exponential,” said Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett.

Puckett says the task force will report back to the commission in August to share their findings and decide the next course of action.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.