Legal proceedings for indicted Culpeper County sheriff likely to stretch past election season

Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)(WDBJ)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was indicted on multiple charges of conspiracy to exchange bribes for law enforcement badges and credentials.

Even after the unsealing of the indictment, Jenkins is still running for re-election this fall.

Culpeper attorney Monica Chernin says legal proceedings for Jenkins’ case will likely stretch past November, when Jenkins runs for re-election.

“It’s not a quick process. I mean, you know, we always hear that the wheels of justice turn slowly, and they do,” Chernin said. “When somebody is facing so many charges, it takes time to do all the discovery, to get the information that the prosecution has to prepare to defend a case.”

Chernin says that if Jenkins does win his reelection and is then found guilty, he will not automatically lose his position as sheriff.

“I think the bottom line is that if he were to be elected and then be prosecuted and found guilty, the citizens of the community have the ability to do a recall,” Chernin said.

A recall would allow voters to remove an elected official through a referendum vote before the official’s term ends.

RELATED: Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center
Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department
Bramwell firefighter dead after ATV rollover
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

WVSOM chair selections
New WVSOM chair, vice chair have local connections
(Source: AP)
One dead after Virginia factory explosion
Concord University holds camp on journalism and media
Court Generic
North Tazewell man sentenced for possessing firearms, explosive devices
Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against men charged in Whitey Bulger’s prison killing