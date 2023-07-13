Greenbrier Co. Sheriff asks public for information on mailbox vandalism

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in gaining information on recent vandalism and destruction of mailboxes in the Fort Spring and Sinks Grove areas of Greenbrier and Monroe counties.

The incidents began on Thursday, July 6, and they have continued since that date.

GCSD said that the suspects are using “air delivery” by throwing large rocks, asphalt chunks, and other items from a pickup truck traveling on the roadway.

If you have any information in reference to these crimes, contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634 or by private message through their Facebook page.

