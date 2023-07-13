BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Friends of Charity Auto Fair kicks off on Friday at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

Organizers, vendors, and volunteers were out in droves Thursday setting up the fair that is expected to bring in thousands from the surrounding area.

Proceeds from the event will benefit two local non-profits -- Brian’s Safehouse, which helps those battling addiction; and Hospice of Southern West Virginia, which provides end of life care and support to people across the area.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Friday, when car owners will be able to register for $35 per vehicle.

Jonathan Lilly will be overseeing the car show and competition. “We’re going to have a burnout competition, a low-rider limbo competition, really everything. If you’re a car guy or girl, you’re really going to want to be out there.”

For the kids, the carnival kicks off at 1 p.m. each day with fun-filled rides. Kids will also want to check out a replica of the Ecto 1 Ghostbusters vehicle at the car show.

And the food, of course, is a fan favorite for just about everyone. “There will be all of the fair favorites -- corn dogs, lemonade, kettle corn, shaved ice. There’s going to be Bar-b-que, funnel cake, and a lot of other fair food favorites for everyone to choose from,” explained Angel Blankenship with Hospice.

On Saturday night, Blankenship said there will be a concert by Taylor Made and the Davidson Brothers, followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

This year, Blankenship said there will also be a new display of 1,200 white flags representing all of the patients Hospice served last year.

“It’s going to be a great weekend with excitement, fun, carnival, and food venders. It’s really about helping Hospice and Brian’s Safehouse and all of the work we do in the community.”

Friends of Charity Auto Fair | WV’s Premier Car Show | Concert | Family Fun (wvautofair.com) Gate admission is $5 on Friday and $12 on Saturday.

