A few strong storms are possible later today

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail are all possible threats
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could turn strong to severe late this afternoon/evening. Any stronger or severe cells could bring damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rain. A brief, weak tornado is not out of the question. Stay weather aware! Temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon, but it will feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)
Most of our region is under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather today.
Most of our region is under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather today.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region tonight. Some storms could be on the stronger side, especially during the evening hours. Temperatures look to hover in the 60s overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as temperatures hover in the 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as temperatures hover in the 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see some occasional showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will climb into the 80s for most tomorrow afternoon.

After some showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, most should dry up during the afternoon...
After some showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, most should dry up during the afternoon hours.(WVVA WEATHER)

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. It is looking far from a washout, but you may need to dodge some storms at times if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Some passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but most should dry up early...
Some passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but most should dry up early next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry early next week, but a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center
Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department
Bramwell firefighter dead after ATV rollover
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
Rain chances rise Thursday; severe t-storms will be possible
Full video forecast (7-12-2023)
Full Forecast (7/12)
It'll be a great day for ice cream as temperatures climb into the 80s and low 90s.
Warm and dry today; unsettled weather returns Thursday