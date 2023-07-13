A few strong storms are possible later today

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could turn strong to severe late this afternoon/evening. Any stronger or severe cells could bring damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rain. A brief, weak tornado is not out of the question. Stay weather aware! Temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon, but it will feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of our region is under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region tonight. Some storms could be on the stronger side, especially during the evening hours. Temperatures look to hover in the 60s overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as temperatures hover in the 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see some occasional showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will climb into the 80s for most tomorrow afternoon.

After some showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, most should dry up during the afternoon hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. It is looking far from a washout, but you may need to dodge some storms at times if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Some passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but most should dry up early next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry early next week, but a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

