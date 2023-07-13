Concord University holds camp on journalism and media

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Some people have to wait until their college years to learn how to be a journalist, but thanks to a partnership between GEAR UP Southern West Virginia and Concord University, some kids in got to start their training a little earlier than usual. Middle school to be exact. Concord is home to a journalism media camp that teaches kids how to shoot video, edit their footage, and even give interviews.

“Oh, it’s been pretty fun. I am going to edit my youtube channel. They’ve been showing us how to edit. We took videos outside,” says Jameson Douglas, one of the campers

“It’s very fun and exciting and definitely something to look forward to. Because it’s... A fun way of learning,” says Olivia Lankford, another camper.

The campers even got to hear from a real-life journalist: WVVA’s Martin Staunton. While video creation may be the focus here, Jessica Lilly, the organizer for the camp and communications manager for GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, says it also teaches leadership skills that can be used in other areas of life as well.

“Gear up southern west virginia is a program meant to help empower and build resiliency here in students in southern west virginia and part of that is helping them to realize their leadership abilities and even in the breakroom here right now, we’ve seen them teaching each other how to play skee-ball or how to play chess and that’s part of the program that has been really fulfilling for us to see as program leaders ourselves,” says Lilly.

Lilly adds, they’re already planning to hold the camp again next year. Kids we spoke to say thanks to the helpful teachers and new friends they’ve made, they’re excited to return.

“The people are nice here, and they’re going to encourage you... The teachers they explain it simply so it’s not hard...” says Chandler Lankford, one of the kids at the camp.

“There’s, like, nobody here that’s going to judge you for anything that you do. Even if you don’t get it, there’s going to be help...” says Nevaeh Woods, another camper, “...There’s, like, super cool people here like the teachers, who are my best friends, for real.”

GEAR UP – or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs – is a federal grant from the Department of Education that hopes to prepare students for college. Lilly says she believes that GEAR UP has the potential to have a great impact on Southern West Virginia and the future of its population.

