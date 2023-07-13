$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRENTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Brenton E-Z Stop on State Route 9 in Brenton. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Wednesday’s numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and the Power Ball was 20. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $875 million ahead of Saturday’s draw.

Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Saturday.

