WVDA to conduct aerial treatment for black flies
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers.
This will be done on Thursday, July 13, weather and water levels permitting, and based on those factors, treatments could continue into Friday, July 14.
