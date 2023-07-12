W.Va. law enforcement to conduct high visibility speed enforcement

((Source: Stock image/ Pexels))
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia drivers should think twice before speeding during the second half of July.

Starting on Friday, July 14, 2023, targeted high visibility enforcement will begin.

High visibility enforcement combines enforcement, visibility elements, and a publicity strategy to educate the public and promote voluntary compliance with the law, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA).

In this case, the message from the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is clear: “Speeding Wrecks Lives. Please slow down.”

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s NHTSA are teaming up to remind drivers to obey posted speed limits.

Speeding is responsible for nearly 25% of roadway fatalities in the Mountain State, according to WVDOT.

To learn more about speeding, go to //nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.

