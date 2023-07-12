“Wings of Wonder: Birds of Prey” coming to Camp Creek this Friday

The event will be held at the Earlie Moon shelter, right beside the camp's main office.
The event will be held at the Earlie Moon shelter, right beside the camp's main office.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wings of Wonder: Birds of Prey is a fun hour dedicated to learning about the most common raptors found in West Virginia.

The event, put on by Three Rivers Avian Center in Hinton, focuses on teaching people of all ages about these birds and their role in their local habitats.

Attendees will also relish the opportunity to observe these majestic fliers up close.

Josie Lester, co-VP of Camp Creek State Park Foundation says “It’s a variety of birds, and if you love the wild and you’ve never gotten to see these animals up close, it’s a very worthwhile experience.”

Regis, the bald eagle ambassador of Three Rivers Avian Center will be there, alongside a great horned owl and more.

The main topic of the presentation is about the environment that these birds thrive in, and serves as a way to providing insight into the lives of our feathered friends.

Josie says “The biggest thing is the ecosystem, and we have to learn as caretakers of the earth, we have to learn not to trash as much.”

Animals that eat trash can end up the prey of these raptors, which can be extremely harmful to them

Sources of lead can be ingested either by fish, or the birds directly, which can make the birds sick.

The event is free to the public, and will be held at Earlie Moon Shelter, right beside the main office at Camp Creek State Park in Mercer County.

The event starts at 7 on Friday and organizers ask avoid bringing anything that could startle the birds, such as pets.

