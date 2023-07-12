Warm and dry today; unsettled weather returns Thursday

Today will be another dry day with a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the 80s and even the low 90s for some of the lower elevations.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures look to hover in the 60s for most overnight.

Most of our Thursday should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but some scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the region for the late afternoon and evening hours. There’s a low chance for severe weather, but some storms could contain gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. It’ll be warm and muggy day with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 80s for most on Friday afternoon.

This weekend won’t be a washout, but some passing showers and thunderstorms are possible at times. We’ll stay warm and muggy with high temperatures in the 80s both days. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

