U.S. Marshals searching for wanted sex offender

Gabriel Allen Hargus
Gabriel Allen Hargus(US Marshals Service)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a sex offender wanted out of West Virginia.

46-year-old Gabriel Allen Hargus, of Mineral Wells, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, U.S. Marshals say.

Hargus, who also has an alias of Ethan Stone, is described as a white male, 6′1″ tall, and 205 pounds. Officials say he has hazel eyes and brown hair.

U.S. Marshals say he is driving a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with West Virginia Registration N3R908.

Hargus was convicted in 2011 for possession of child pornography and third-degree sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl, officials say. He was sentenced to two years of incarceration, 30 years of extended supervision, and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

He is also wanted by the West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Department of Corrections, according to U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information regarding Hargus’s whereabouts is asked to contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.

Below is Hargus’s Wanted Poster from U.S. Marshals:

