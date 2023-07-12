Sander’s House acquires hutch that belonged to pre-Civil War Governor of Virginia

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Sanders House Center has recently acquired a piece of furniture that pre-date the U.S. Civil War.

The wooden hutch belonged to James Barbour who was the Governor of Virginia from 1812 to 1814. He was then the U.S. Secretary of War under John Quincy Adams.

The chairman for the board of the Sanders House says that this piece is one of many gems on display at the center.

“It’s preserves history here in Tazewell County so that people in the area can come and see what we have here. We have a goldmine here in this house,” said Gail Cook.

The hutch was donated by Bluefield University who recently discovered the furniture in one of their buildings. The center also owns a crib that was Barbour’s great-grandsons. That piece was also donated by Bluefield University.

If you would like to see this and many other antiques from America’s early says the Sanders House Center is open from 11am to 4pm on Fridays and other days by appointment.

To schedule an appointment call 304-960-0794

