Sander’s House acquires hutch that belonged to pre-Civil War Governor of Virginia

Sanders House acquires pre-Civil War era hutch that once belonged to a Virginia Governor
Sanders House acquires pre-Civil War era hutch that once belonged to a Virginia Governor(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Sanders House Center has recently acquired a piece of furniture that pre-date the U.S. Civil War.

The wooden hutch belonged to James Barbour who was the Governor of Virginia from 1812 to 1814. He was then the U.S. Secretary of War under John Quincy Adams.

The chairman for the board of the Sanders House says that this piece is one of many gems on display at the center.

“It’s preserves history here in Tazewell County so that people in the area can come and see what we have here. We have a goldmine here in this house,” said Gail Cook.

The hutch was donated by Bluefield University who recently discovered the furniture in one of their buildings. The center also owns a crib that was Barbour’s great-grandsons. That piece was also donated by Bluefield University.

If you would like to see this and many other antiques from America’s early says the Sanders House Center is open from 11am to 4pm on Fridays and other days by appointment.

To schedule an appointment call 304-960-0794

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing

Latest News

Falls Mills Lake
Asking price set at $1 million for Falls Mills Lake
Daniel R. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Oregon man sentenced for committing child sex crimes in Virginia
“Wings of Wonder: Birds of Prey” coming to Camp Creek this Friday
UPDATE: Greenbrier County Health Department reports second rabid raccoon