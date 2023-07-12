Oregon man sentenced for committing child sex crimes in Virginia

Daniel R. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Daniel R. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A man from Portland, Oregon, is facing 101 years in prison for committing sex crimes in Virginia.

Daniel R. Thomas, 50, of Portland, Oregon, was convicted for indecent liberties with a minor less than 14 years old, three counts of producing child pornography (also known as “Child Sexual Abuse Material”) and two counts of soliciting a minor.

In early 2022, a Louisa County father found an explicit conversation on his daughter’s phone between his daughter and an unknown adult. After the phone was turned over to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, it was forensically analyzed, and Thomas became a suspect. 

At the time, Thomas lived in a halfway house in Portland after being released from prison after serving a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing multiple children.

A detective in Portland was contacted, and a search warrant was executed on the halfway house. Detectives recovered the phone belonging to Thomas.

“Through its sentence today, the Court sent a message that it will not tolerate those who exploit children,” Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said. “No matter where you are, Louisa County will come for you if you attempt to exploit our children.”

Thomas faced a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence, and the court could have sentenced him to up to 130 years.

