Maryland murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

A man wanted for murder in Maryland is behind bars in West Virginia after a traffic stop.
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A murder suspect from Baltimore, Maryland is behind bars in West Virginia after a traffic stop on I-64.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a car on I-64 in South Charleston on July first after he witnessed the driver weaving, swerving, and crossing lanes multiple times.

Deputies said the driver was unable to produce a driver’s license or any identification to the deputy, which prompted him to investigate further. The deputy was able to eventually identify the driver as 22-year-old Malik McCormick of Baltimore, Maryland.

The deputy learned McCormick was a fugitive from justice and wanted in Baltimore for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Jaymyra Burell and their unborn child. McCormick is accused of shooting Burrell multiple times.

McCormick was arrested and is currently being held without bond at South Central Regional Jail until he is extradited back to Maryland.

