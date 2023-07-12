Lillys across the globe gear up for another family reunion

FLAT TOP, W.Va. (WVVA) - Whether you’re a Lilly or not, you are invited to the Annual Lilly Family Reunion in Flat Top this weekend.

Each year, the event draws hundreds- if not thousands- of Lillys to the area.

Darrell Lilly, President of the Lilly Family Reunion, tells WVVA that the first reunion was held in 1929, and the tradition officially started in 1930. In 2009, it was named the “largest family reunion” in the Guinness Book of World Records when nearly 3,000 family members showed up for the multi-day celebration.

According to Lilly, 20 states are represented at the gathering, and he says the furthest any Lilly has ever traveled for the event has been all the way from Japan.

WVVA paid a visit to the family’s fairgrounds in Mercer County to learn more about what makes the event a success.

“It’s good to get together, and we still want to keep it going, and we got a lot of good board members that does all this work and paint and everything else,” Lilly shared. “We have a good time. It goes by quick once it’s started, but everyone seems to enjoy it, and they come back the next year.”

The reunion will kick off on Friday, July 14, and run through Sunday, July 16. The weekend will feature live music, food, activities for kids, and even prizes for select Lillys like the oldest Lilly, youngest Lilly, longest married Lillys, etc.

Learn more at lillyreunion.org.

