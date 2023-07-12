Lillys across the globe gear up for another family reunion

Lilly Family Reunion
Lilly Family Reunion(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAT TOP, W.Va. (WVVA) - Whether you’re a Lilly or not, you are invited to the Annual Lilly Family Reunion in Flat Top this weekend.

Each year, the event draws hundreds- if not thousands- of Lillys to the area.

Darrell Lilly, President of the Lilly Family Reunion, tells WVVA that the first reunion was held in 1929, and the tradition officially started in 1930. In 2009, it was named the “largest family reunion” in the Guinness Book of World Records when nearly 3,000 family members showed up for the multi-day celebration.

According to Lilly, 20 states are represented at the gathering, and he says the furthest any Lilly has ever traveled for the event has been all the way from Japan.

WVVA paid a visit to the family’s fairgrounds in Mercer County to learn more about what makes the event a success.

“It’s good to get together, and we still want to keep it going, and we got a lot of good board members that does all this work and paint and everything else,” Lilly shared. “We have a good time. It goes by quick once it’s started, but everyone seems to enjoy it, and they come back the next year.”

The reunion will kick off on Friday, July 14, and run through Sunday, July 16. The weekend will feature live music, food, activities for kids, and even prizes for select Lillys like the oldest Lilly, youngest Lilly, longest married Lillys, etc.

Learn more at lillyreunion.org.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing

Latest News

Falls Mills Lake
Asking price set at $1 million for Falls Mills Lake
Sanders House acquires pre-Civil War era hutch that once belonged to a Virginia Governor
Sander’s House acquires hutch that belonged to pre-Civil War Governor of Virginia
Daniel R. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Oregon man sentenced for committing child sex crimes in Virginia
“Wings of Wonder: Birds of Prey” coming to Camp Creek this Friday
UPDATE: Greenbrier County Health Department reports second rabid raccoon