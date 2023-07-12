Hinton woman who turned 105 receives over 1,700 birthday cards

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In an update on a story WVVA brought you on July 4 about a Hinton woman celebrating her 105th birthday, Myrtle Brabb was surprised with more than 1,700 birthday cards.

The Hinton Hope foundation asked for birthday cards, and people from all over the U.S. answered that call. In the days leading to her birthday, Brabb had received more than 1,500 cards from 40 different states.

Since then, she’s received more than 200 more.

The Hinton Hope foundation says that she has received 1,709 cards and counting.

The foundation posted on Facebook saying, “We appreciate Main Street Care for taking such great care of Myrtle. We know she is in good hands.”

It appears she certainly is.

