Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - One of the items on the agenda at Tuesday’s Richlands Town Council meeting came up twice.

Early on the agenda, the council recognized the volunteers who are working to refurbish the Lake Park Playground. In fact, the council posed for a photo with those who are involved with that effort.

The work to renovate the park includes an effort to make it inclusive for kids with autism, muscular dystrophy, down syndrome, and the number of other conditions.

There has been controversy brewing on social media over a reported email that criticizes the puzzle piece design work on one piece of playground equipment. During the public comment portion of the council meeting, that criticism exploded into an all-out war of words, between council woman Laura Mollo and Rocky Hill, who leads the group of volunteers. It seems to center on a phone call from last Saturday.

The work to renovate Lake Park playground is expected to wrap up by mid-August, but right now there’s no indication on where it stands following the flap inside of council chambers Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the progress and share any new developments with the story.

