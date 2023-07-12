Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands

By Martin Staunton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - One of the items on the agenda at Tuesday’s Richlands Town Council meeting came up twice.

Early on the agenda, the council recognized the volunteers who are working to refurbish the Lake Park Playground. In fact, the council posed for a photo with those who are involved with that effort.

The work to renovate the park includes an effort to make it inclusive for kids with autism, muscular dystrophy, down syndrome, and the number of other conditions.

There has been controversy brewing on social media over a reported email that criticizes the puzzle piece design work on one piece of playground equipment. During the public comment portion of the council meeting, that criticism exploded into an all-out war of words, between council woman Laura Mollo and Rocky Hill, who leads the group of volunteers. It seems to center on a phone call from last Saturday.

The work to renovate Lake Park playground is expected to wrap up by mid-August, but right now there’s no indication on where it stands following the flap inside of council chambers Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the progress and share any new developments with the story.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Beckley Police Officers attend Beckley Common Council meeting on Tuesday, July 11
Beckley Common Council members call for new, higher wage proposal for city police officers
Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA
Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA
Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA
Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA