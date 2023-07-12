George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?

We speak to the Parkersburg-based attorney about the legal side involving West Virginia University and the Hall of Fame coach.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bob Huggins is saying he is still the men’s basketball head coach of the West Virginia University Mountaineers and is claiming the college lied about his resignation.

Parkersburg attorney, George Cosenza said Huggins may have a case if the coach chooses to take legal action.

Cosenza says some important points — if this does go to trial — will be the contract documents. That includes the employment agreement in Huggins’ contract, which specifies a resignation must be signed. Huggins’ legal counsel, David Campbell said there is no copy of a signed resignation.

“Clearly, that employment agreement is going to control the obligations of the parties, their responsibilities and how a separation from his job is going to occur,” Cosenza said.

Cosenza believes the communication between Huggins and the university will also play a part. Huggins said he was in a rehabilitation facility at the time WVU claims he resigned.

West Virginia University responded to Huggins’ claims by saying he did resign, he is not legally allowed to have the head coaching position and attempts to resign were never refuted by him.

“So, as far as the university is concerned, those factors I think are positive and solid points on their part of the equation,” Cosenza said.

Cosenza is hoping the two parties come to a resolution. As he added it is not a good look for the school and the state.

“I think this is not good for our program, it’s not good for our state, it’s not good for the university,” Cosenza said. “They need to work this thing out. You know we’ve lost a lot of players through the portal already. Because the indication was that Coach Huggins was not going to be there. So, it’s affecting our program. This has to be resolved, it needs to be resolved between them rather than in the public forum.”

For more information on the situation between Bob Huggins and West Virginia University, you can click the link below to read more about this story.

Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation

