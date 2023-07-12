Fifth Annual BEX Arts Week to begin Friday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since 2019, Beckley’s BEX Arts Week has been cultivating a creative and unique space for the local community. On Friday, the event will return for its fifth year.

The Beckley Art Center on Johnstown Road will act as the hub for BEX’s programming. Each day from July 14 to July 22, it will host various activities from photography to basket weaving, filmmaking and more. Even better, these lessons are just as much for new artists as they are for seasoned ones.

“BEX, our whole slogan is, ‘Everyone is an artist and everyone has a voice,’ so this can be for, I mean, any skill level- they’re gonna get something out of our education classes and they’re gonna get something out of our community art projects,” shared BEX President Saja Montague.

“It’s just designed for everyone to get something out of it and have a voice and have a really great artistic experience.”

In addition to these workshops, Montague says the BEX team has also coordinated several community art projects around Beckley. One of these is called the “Beckley Birds Project.” On Saturday, July 22, anyone can come to the BEX Unfair at Word Park and participate in underpainting three-by-three feet birds that will be installed across the city..

This year, BEX Arts Week was awarded a grant by the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF), making the cost of all workshops only $10. For more information on upcoming events, visit bexwv.com or 2023 BEX Arts Week on Facebook.

You can also pick up free 2023 BEX zines- small magazines made by community members that detail upcoming events- at the Beckley Art Center, The Chocolate Moose, Notoriously Morbid, Vincyl Tracks, the Beckley Welcome Center and the Raleigh County Public Library.

