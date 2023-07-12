Bluefield, WV artist unveils Appalachian themed lure sculpture at international fishing expo

Bluefield, WV artist unveils Appalachian themed lure sculpture at international fishing expo
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia artist and Kayak Bass Fisher Jody Queen was recently commissioned by Z-Man Fishing Products to create an Appalachian themed fishing lure to be displayed at ICAST, one of the largest fishing product expos in the world.

The art is based on Z-Man’s Chatterbait Jackhammer Lure and every piece of the sculpture Is themed after parts of our area’s heritage.

“Everything on here tells a story. We have the agricultural part of West Virginia. The miners have worn these belts. Actually these have been in the coal mines to hold their battery packs. The music in this area is amazing so I have the guitar string on here. The hubcaps represent the Hillbilly Highway when the mass migration to the north after World War 2,” said Queen.

Queen is an artist in residence at Gary Bowling’s House of Art in Bluefield. Z-Man has teamed up with the non-profit galllery for a Go-Fund-Me to raise money to renovate the former Ramsey School Auditorium into a theater for the performing arts.

You can donate to the effort here.

For further questions you can call the gallery directly at (304) 324-4242.

