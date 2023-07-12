Asking price set at $1 million for Falls Mills Lake

FALLS MILLS, Va. (WVVA) - If you happen to have $1 million dollars laying around you could be the next owner of the Falls Mills Lake. Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate’s website has the lake listed with the price tag. The real estate firm says the lake’s area consists of 100 acres of land, 42 acres of wooded areas and 21 acres of wetlands.

Maggie Asbury is the Tazewell County board of supervisors representative for the Falls Mills area. She says right now the lake is privately owned by a family from Wythe County, Virginia. Asbury says the county had an option to purchase the lake last year but ultimately decided not to.

“Tazewell County went into a six month option with the family to purchase it but our board of supervisors voted in January not to purchase it at this time. We have a lot going on also in my area which is Cavitt’s Creek on the other end of my district,” said Asbury.

Asbury says before deciding not to purchase the lake the county weighed the option of having a group come in to maintain the lake on the county’s behalf but no bidders wanted to take part. Asbury says the possibilities for the lake are endless and hopes that who ever buys it does something productive with it.

“In the 1950′s and 60′s Falls Mills Dam was it. There were docks, changing rooms, restrooms and all the kids in the area came to the Falls Mills dam for recreation. So you know maybe have some paddle boats and kayaks,” said Asbury.

Asbury and the agent in charge of helping sell the lake say they are aware of some interested buyers for the lake but they will not disclose who they are.

