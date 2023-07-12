Appalachian Power customers voice opposition to rate increase request

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power customers had a chance Tuesday evening to share their thoughts about a proposed rate increase of more than $640 million.

The first of several West Virginia Public Service Commission public hearings on the issue was held in the Cabell County Commission room at the courthouse.

Four people from the public spoke out at the hearing against the idea of their power bills going up again.

“We can’t afford this,” Huntington resident Lisa Prichard said. “How can you do this to West Virginians?”

If the rate increase is approved, the average customer’s bill could go up nearly $20.

Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye says they’re asking for the increase to pay for fuel for power plants.

“The amount we pay for the fuel to run our power plants is less than we’re currently covering in rates,” Moye said. “In other words, we’re paying more for the fuel than what’s built into the rates for that.”

While addressing the commission, Marshall student Matthew Lebo said, “AEP’s proposed rate increase harms the West Virginian people, it harms West Virginia businesses, and it harms West Virginia itself.”

Charlotte Lane, the chair of the PSC, says they want to hear from the public before making their decision.

“We scrutinize the costs, and we do the best we can to try to hold the amount of the increase down to what we think is reasonable,” Lane said, “and we are very cognizant of the fact that a lot of people can’t afford a big increase.”

Another public hearing on this will be held July 24 at the PSC headquarters in Charleston.

An evidentiary hearing where the PSC will question the power company on the matter is scheduled for September.

“We spent $300 million more on coal, natural gas, and purchase power, than the amount that’s built into rates for that, so that’s really the whole reason behind this particular case,” Moye said.

Moye says they’re looking at different ways of adding the increase to bills over time so the jump wouldn’t happen all at once.

