Appalachian Power customers voice opposition to rate increase request

Customers voiced opposition to the power company requesting a rate increase of more than $640 million.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power customers had a chance Tuesday evening to share their thoughts about a proposed rate increase of more than $640 million.

The first of several West Virginia Public Service Commission public hearings on the issue was held in the Cabell County Commission room at the courthouse.

Four people from the public spoke out at the hearing against the idea of their power bills going up again.

“We can’t afford this,” Huntington resident Lisa Prichard said. “How can you do this to West Virginians?”

If the rate increase is approved, the average customer’s bill could go up nearly $20.

Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye says they’re asking for the increase to pay for fuel for power plants.

“The amount we pay for the fuel to run our power plants is less than we’re currently covering in rates,” Moye said. “In other words, we’re paying more for the fuel than what’s built into the rates for that.”

While addressing the commission, Marshall student Matthew Lebo said, “AEP’s proposed rate increase harms the West Virginian people, it harms West Virginia businesses, and it harms West Virginia itself.”

Charlotte Lane, the chair of the PSC, says they want to hear from the public before making their decision.

“We scrutinize the costs, and we do the best we can to try to hold the amount of the increase down to what we think is reasonable,” Lane said, “and we are very cognizant of the fact that a lot of people can’t afford a big increase.”

Another public hearing on this will be held July 24 at the PSC headquarters in Charleston.

An evidentiary hearing where the PSC will question the power company on the matter is scheduled for September.

“We spent $300 million more on coal, natural gas, and purchase power, than the amount that’s built into rates for that, so that’s really the whole reason behind this particular case,” Moye said.

Moye says they’re looking at different ways of adding the increase to bills over time so the jump wouldn’t happen all at once.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments

Latest News

Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department
Bramwell firefighter dead after ATV rollover
This will be done on Thursday, July 13, weather and water levels permitting, and based on those...
WVDA to conduct aerial treatment for black flies
City of Beckley, Raleigh County Historical Society memorialize old city hall building
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands