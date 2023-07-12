90-year-old golfer excelling on the course in his golden years

Paul Adkins didn’t grow up golfing. He picked up the sport when he retired and found a love for it.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paul Adkins didn’t grow up golfing. He picked up the sport when he retired and found a love for it.

You can find on him on the golf course nearly every day of the week playing bright and early.

“I like to play first thing in the morning, because there’s no one out in front of us,” Adkins said. “I want to wear out, not rust out. My years are diminishing, so I want to get all I can out of every day.”

He doesn’t look it, but Adkins is 90 years old, turning 91 in September. He says golf keeps him young.

“It give me purpose, gives me drive, and I enjoy the fellowship,” Adkins said. “It’s good for me psychologically, emotionally, and physically.

Adkins was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He spent 28 years working with UPS in Pittsburgh, Philly, and Richmond.

When he retired at 63, the company gave him a set of golf clubs as a parting gift.

“Once I hit that first ball and got some air under it, that got me hooked,” Adkins said.

Adkins moved to Charlottesville three years ago. He’s found some friends to play with at Meadowcreek, and he says Meadowcreek is the only course he plays. He says he’s birdied every hole there at least once.

Adkins gave a bit of advice for others who are getting older in life.

“Don’t sit down and become sedentary. Too many of my friends have retired and they passed on because they didn’t do anything. You have to keep your mind moving, your body moving. Get your heart rate up every day,” Adkins said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing

Latest News

George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?
George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?
Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions
Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions
Bluefield chops Kingsport on Jack Doyle's walk-off single
Bluefield chops Kingsport on Jack Doyle’s walk-off single
2022 Ridge Runner, Jackson Feltner taken by Arizona in the 8th round of the 2023 MLB Draft
2022 Ridge Runner, Jackson Feltner taken by Arizona in the 8th round of the 2023 MLB Draft
Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions
Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions