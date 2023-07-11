Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments

Krista Brunecz
Krista Brunecz(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 20 indictments among 19 people were returned by the Lewis County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan.

Among the 21 indictments returned in the July 2023 term is 32-year-old Krista Brunecz.

Authorities arrested Brunecz in January on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child on Dec. 30.

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area hospital where the child was pronounced dead, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said in January.

Brunecz also had what authorities said were self-inflicted stab wounds.

In addition to the murder charge, Brunecz was indicted on a felony charge of death of a child by parent, guardian, custodian, or other person by child abuse.

Also among the indictments are 27-year-old Dylan Cogar and 32-year-old Joseph Lattea.

In February, Cogar was charged with punching, kicking, and pushing three children.

Weston man charged with punching, kicking, pushing children

The children alleged Cogar “would beat them with a belt, his hand and a wire” and further said he “would punch, kick and push them down.”

One of the children also told authorities Cogar “would hit them in the face with a belt and punch them with his hands and fist.”

Lattea was indicted on multiple counts stemming from two seperate crimes.

Lattea was first charged in January when he allegedly strangled and pointed a gun at a woman.

‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman

In April, Lattea was reportedly found hiding in a cabinet after he threatened to shoot a man and a woman.

Man found hiding in cabinet after threatening to shoot man, woman, police say

Below are all of the indictments returned in Lewis County for July 2023:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

health care
Manchin announces $3.3 million to strengthen healthcare services across W.Va., BSU among receipiants
Gov. Jim Justice
Justice-owned companies enter agreement to pay back penalties
Jennifer Kirk is one of five finalists for the WVDOE 2024 Teacher of the Year Award!
Fayette Co. teacher among finalists for WVDOE 2024 Teacher of the Year award
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and Historical Society Secretary Becky Leach read city's newest...
City of Beckley, Raleigh County Historical Society memorialize old city hall building