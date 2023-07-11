Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 20 indictments among 19 people were returned by the Lewis County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan.

Among the 21 indictments returned in the July 2023 term is 32-year-old Krista Brunecz.

Authorities arrested Brunecz in January on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child on Dec. 30.

Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area hospital where the child was pronounced dead, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said in January.

Brunecz also had what authorities said were self-inflicted stab wounds.

In addition to the murder charge, Brunecz was indicted on a felony charge of death of a child by parent, guardian, custodian, or other person by child abuse.

Also among the indictments are 27-year-old Dylan Cogar and 32-year-old Joseph Lattea.

In February, Cogar was charged with punching, kicking, and pushing three children.

The children alleged Cogar “would beat them with a belt, his hand and a wire” and further said he “would punch, kick and push them down.”

One of the children also told authorities Cogar “would hit them in the face with a belt and punch them with his hands and fist.”

Lattea was indicted on multiple counts stemming from two seperate crimes.

Lattea was first charged in January when he allegedly strangled and pointed a gun at a woman.

In April, Lattea was reportedly found hiding in a cabinet after he threatened to shoot a man and a woman.

Below are all of the indictments returned in Lewis County for July 2023:

