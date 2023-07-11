Sunshine and seasonable temperatures

High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and 80s
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be another sunny day across our region as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Lows look to dip down into the 50s and low 60s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 50s and low 60s.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the 80s for most tomorrow afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s.
Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front approaches, we’ll start to grow unsettled late week. Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay on the warm side in the 80s.

More moisture moves in late week which will provide us with some scattered showers and...
More moisture moves in late week which will provide us with some scattered showers and thunderstorms.(WVVA WEATHER)

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. It’s looking far from a washout, but if you have any outdoor plans, you’ll want to stay weather aware. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Full Forecast (7/11)
METEOROLOGY MONDAY: Why we end up with that sticky feeling outside
METEOROLOGY MONDAY: Why we end up with that sticky feeling outside
METEOROLOGY MONDAY: Why we end up with that sticky feeling outside
METEOROLOGY MONDAY: Why we end up with that sticky feeling outside
Temperatures will be a lot warmer tomorrow.
Another round of sunny skies tomorrow.