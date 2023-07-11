Sunshine and seasonable temperatures
High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and 80s
It’ll be another sunny day across our region as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon.
We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Lows look to dip down into the 50s and low 60s.
Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the 80s for most tomorrow afternoon.
As a cold front approaches, we’ll start to grow unsettled late week. Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay on the warm side in the 80s.
Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. It’s looking far from a washout, but if you have any outdoor plans, you’ll want to stay weather aware. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
