Study says Virginia schools underfunded

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The state’s watchdog agency says Virginia is underfunding K-12 education to the tune of more than $3 billion.

The Joint Legislative and Audit Review Commission released the 18-month study Monday morning. The state hadn’t reviewed the K-12 funding formula for more than 20 years.

The JLARC study found it’s a complex equation that few others states embrace, and one that underestimates what localities need.

Hal Greer is the JLARC Staff Director.

“We’ve concluded that the formula needs to be significantly improved and modernized if the state is going to continue to use a staff-based formula,” Greer told lawmakers. “And the current formula calculates funding amounts that are far less than needed to sufficiently fund Virginia’s school system.”

JLARC compared K-12 funding in Virginia with funding in other states.

The study found the Commonwealth lags behind the national average by 14%, and the regional average by 4%.

“As someone with kids in schools. it’s pretty apparent, over the 20 years I’ve had kids in schools, on the direct impacts of classroom sizes,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Woodbridge). “Most of my kids went through every year with 30 kids for every teacher. and many other impacts over decades. And so this report is not surprising to this parent.”

“I think we’ve done a real good job with the resources that we’ve had,” said Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach). “We recognize that we have more resources and we’re both in concurrence that we want to put hundreds of millions of more dollars in there that may get us a whole lot closer to getting whole.”

The JLARC study did not include the most recent education funding approved by the General Assembly, but it will certainly fuel more debate - both in current discussions involving the state budget, and in the fall campaigns.

