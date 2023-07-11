Process continues for possible volunteer fire department funding

East River Volunteer Fire Department truck
East River Volunteer Fire Department truck(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - During a Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday the commission voted to move forward in the process to possibly award the nine volunteer fire department in the county with $50,000 each for a total of $450,000.

Aaron Beeman is the president of the Mercer County Firefighter’s Association and says the money would be coming from American Rescue Plan funds. He made a presentation to the commission on Tuesday highlighting the need for the funds.

Beeman says inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic forced departments to buy equipment they didn’t budget for and now the departments are strained financially. He says the money may seem like a lot but says $50,000 is just a band aid for the problem.

“If we lose a fire department in this county, it’s going to be an irreversible domino effect and we’re going to start losing more and more fire departments,” said Beeman.

Beeman says he and county officials are looking at possibly increasing fire fees if a bill doesn’t pass in the state legislature in August. He says the bill would provide more funding to volunteer fire departments. Beeman says right now the only funding the volunteer departments get is from the state and fire fees.

Beeman says the last time the fire fees were increased was ten years ago. He says they’re not planning a fire fees increase as of right now.

“We’ve all agreed to wait to see what the legislative session does when it comes to volunteer department’s income before we try and put it back on locals,” said Beeman.

The county commission will vote on whether the departments will receive the $450,000 next month.

