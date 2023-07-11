Possible 911 fee increase coming to landline phones in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials in Mercer County are discussing the possibility of raising the 911 fees for landline phones in the county. A discussion on the potential raise was discussed during the county commission meeting on Tuesday.

Mercer County’s 911 Center Director, Robert Hoge says that the possible increase is due to inflation and the loss of landline phones in the county. Hoge says over the last two years West Virginia has lost 50,000 landlines.

“In the last six years our calls that we answer have actually gone up about 25% too,” said Hoge.

Hoge says the raise would take place over a five year period with it increasing 75 cents each year. Right now the fee sits at $3 per landline. Once the five year period is over the new cost would be $6.75 per landline.

“We want to ease the burden on everybody. We hate to raise it at all but with all of our increased expenses and the loss of landlines. It’s a necessary evil to be able to do that,” said Hoge.

If the raise is approved the money would also be used to bring new technology to the 911 center. Hoge says over the next few years the 911 center will be required to upgrade their system to accept texts, videos and pictures.

Hoge says this would be just the second increase since the landline fees were established in 1992. Adding that the last increase was in 2016. Public hearings are set to be scheduled on the possible increase next month.

