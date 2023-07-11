Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.(Prince George County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George are searching for a mother and daughter last seen over the weekend.

According to police, Martha Bates, 42, was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter Mary Bates to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia. The pair were last known to be in Monterey, Va., on July 9 around 4:00 p.m.

Martha Bates is described as 5′3″ weighing 345 pounds, with brown eyes, glasses and brown hair.

Mary Bates is described as 5′0″ weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, the two were last seen driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with Virginia tags: UVL-9169.

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

health care
Manchin announces $3.3 million to strengthen healthcare services across W.Va., BSU among receipiants
Gov. Jim Justice
Justice-owned companies enter agreement to pay back penalties
Jennifer Kirk is one of five finalists for the WVDOE 2024 Teacher of the Year Award!
Fayette Co. teacher among finalists for WVDOE 2024 Teacher of the Year award
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and Historical Society Secretary Becky Leach read city's newest...
City of Beckley, Raleigh County Historical Society memorialize old city hall building