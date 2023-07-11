Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions
Riffe helped Pikeview to a sectional title this season
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nathan Riffe will continue his baseball career close to home.
The Pikeview ace will pitch for the Concord Mountain Lions. He played a major role on Pikeview’s sectional title team this season. Riffe pitched a complete game in the series-clinching game against Bluefield.
