More warm and dry weather on tap for Wednesday

Storms look to return by late week
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TONIGHT
High pressure will linger over our area through tomorrow, bringing fair weather. We should stay mainly clear tonight, and low temps will fall into the 60s.

TOMORROW
Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and more afternoon clouds. A stray shower could pop up somewhere, but most will stay rain free. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s for most Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be mainly clear Wednesday night, and low temps will hover in the 60s.

Futurecast
Thursday will be hot and humid, with highs in the upper 70s-low 90s. We look to see on and off showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon-early evening.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
A few t-storms on Thursday could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

DEW POINT FORECAST
We look to remain warm, muggy, and unsettled as we head into the weekend as well...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

