MCTEC offering free haircuts to select students

MCTEC cosmetology student using a straightener on a client's hair.
MCTEC cosmetology student using a straightener on a client's hair.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The cosmetology program at the Mercer County Technical Education Center is offering free haircuts for kids going back to school. Any Mercer County students in pre-k through sixth grade can get a free haircut by students in the program at no charge.

If you want your child to get a free haircut you must call and make an appointment. The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

“We want to offer it to the community. Free haircuts, you know make it a little bit easier for families. It gets our students experiences and it just lets the community know we’re out there to help,” said cosmetology instructor, Christy Moulder.

You can contact the center to schedule an appointment by phone at 304-425-9551.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA
Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA
Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA
Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA
Landline telephone
Possible 911 fee increase coming to landline phones in Mercer County
Greenbrier County Health Department warns residents of rabies in the area