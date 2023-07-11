MCTEC offering free haircuts to select students

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The cosmetology program at the Mercer County Technical Education Center is offering free haircuts for kids going back to school. Any Mercer County students in pre-k through sixth grade can get a free haircut by students in the program at no charge.

If you want your child to get a free haircut you must call and make an appointment. The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

“We want to offer it to the community. Free haircuts, you know make it a little bit easier for families. It gets our students experiences and it just lets the community know we’re out there to help,” said cosmetology instructor, Christy Moulder.

You can contact the center to schedule an appointment by phone at 304-425-9551.

