Manchin announces $3.3 million to strengthen healthcare services across W.Va., BSU among receipiants

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be funding $3,362,964 to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia.

The funding will specifically be used to expand clinical trials through West Virginia University, advance medical research into certain infections through Bluefield State University and support a Morgan County initiative aimed at preventing underage drinking.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.3 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will bolster West Virginia University’s efforts to increase clinical trials in important medical research projects, advance research into certain infections through Bluefield State University and support a Morgan County initiative to prevent underage drinking. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below:

$2,858,964 – West Virginia University: Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research This funding will support expanding clinical trials through increased outreach, marketing and workforce development.

$444,000 – Bluefield State University: Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research This funding will support examining the relationship between cold-induced stress and certain infections.

$60,000 – Morgan County Partnership: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects This funding will support a local initiative to prevent underage drinking.



Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.