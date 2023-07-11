Identify the spotted lanternfly in Southwest Virginia

Spotted lanternfly
Spotted lanternfly(Doug Pfeiffer)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The spotted lanternfly is bugging areas of Southwest Virginia and Virginia Tech experts say there are ways you can help stop this invasive species.

Entomology Professor Doug Pfeiffer joined Here @ Home to explain how people can identify the pest. He said the bug is from Asia and was first found in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania. Since then it has traveled down to the commonwealth and is in areas like Carroll and Wythe Counties.

The insect is a threat to a variety plants but is particularly damaging to vineyards, Pfeiffer said.

You can identify the bug in its different life stages. The nymph as a black bug with white spots that then grows into a red bug with white spots. The adult lanternfly has black-spotted, pinkish-tan wings with red hindwings that have black spots.

You can learn more about the spotted lanternfly and Pfeiffer’s research here.

You can report sightings of the insect at Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

MCTEC cosmetology student using a straightener on a client's hair.
MCTEC offering free haircuts to select students
Landline telephone
Possible 911 fee increase coming to landline phones in Mercer County
Greenbrier County Health Department warns residents of rabies in the area
East River Volunteer Fire Department truck
Process continues for possible volunteer fire department funding