Greenbrier County Health Department warns residents of rabies in the area

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Health Department issued a public notice on Monday warning citizens that a racoon with rabies was found in the county zip code area of 24931.

The department advises that residents take precautions. They suggest avoiding all contact with wildlife. Bats and raccoons are the most common carriers.

Any animal bite should immediately be washed with soap and water and reported to your primary health care provider or the health department.

Vaccinate your pets and recommended livestock to protect them, and you.

The department also warned that a neighboring county of Greenbrier has also had a positive case.

