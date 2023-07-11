Fayette Co. teacher among finalists for WVDOE 2024 Teacher of the Year award

Jennifer Kirk is one of five finalists for the WVDOE 2024 Teacher of the Year Award!
Jennifer Kirk is one of five finalists for the WVDOE 2024 Teacher of the Year Award!(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jennifer Kirk of Oak Hill High School (OHHS) in Fayette County has been named one of five finalists for the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDOE) 2024 Teacher of the Year Award.

According to the WVDOE, each finalist was selected from among county Teacher of the Year winners and is recognized for their contribution to the profession and commitment to supporting and advancing student learning and overall well-being.

Kirk currently teaches English at OHHS, but she has previously served as an OHHS 10th grade team leader and on the school’s leadership team. Additionally, she is a Fayette County master teacher, mentor teacher, and writes curriculum for summer learning programs in the county. Kirk told the WVDOE that her most valued position is that of OHHS Student Council co-sponsor. In this role she organizes charitable activities for students including the donation of hundreds of dollars in materials to local food banks, a women’s center and to the school’s social workers.

Other nominees for this award include:

  • Sharon Cole of Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School in Wayne County.
  • Michael Harshbarger of Cabell County Career Technology Center in Cabell County.
  • Kimberly Hunt of Roosevelt Elementary School in Mason County.
  • Jaime Young of Woodsdale Elementary School in Ohio County.

“I am incredibly proud of our finalists and the dedication they have shown throughout their careers to the children of our state,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. “Our public schools, teachers and service personnel work each day to provide the sustained supports necessary to prepare students academically and developmentally for a bright future.”

West Virginia’s 2024 Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year will be announced on September 12, 2023, during a ceremony at the Clay Center in Charleston.

For more information about the West Virginia Teacher of the Year program, please visit the WVDE website.

