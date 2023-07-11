City of Beckley, Raleigh County Historical Society memorialize old city hall building

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, July 11, the City of Beckley and Raleigh County Historical Society marked a site important to Beckley’s history, the old city hall building on South Kanawha Street.

The city and historical society worked together to create a memorial plaque for the space, which was installed Tuesday morning.

According to research conducted by Merle Cole, the society’s Historical Marker Program Officer, over the last century, the site has been home to a blacksmith shop, a church, a fire station and some of the city’s first businesses. In 1925, the building was purchased by city council to serve as city hall, which it did for nearly 40 years.

Raleigh County Historical Society secretary Becky Leach says the marker works to showcase all this history.

“If the walls could talk, could you imagine this torie that they would be telling? You know, even with all the five businesses that have been here...wonder what they could tell if we could write their stories.”

In recent years, the building has been used for storage and minor city operations, but, on Tuesday, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold told WVVA that the city does have new plans for the space.

