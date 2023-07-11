Bluefield chops Kingsport on Jack Doyle’s walk-off single

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners rallied to beat the Kingsport Axmen on Monday night.

Jack Doyle tied the game at 2 with a solo HR in the 6th and then singled in the winning run in the 9th. Bluefield won 3-2 and improved to 15-14.

The Princeton WhistlePigs split their doubleheader with the Burlington Sock Puppets. Princeton dropped the first game 7-6 and then bounced back to win 10-4 in Game 2. The WhistlePigs are now 13-18.

