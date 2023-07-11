Bluefield chops Kingsport on Jack Doyle’s walk-off single

Ridge Runners won 3-2
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners rallied to beat the Kingsport Axmen on Monday night.

Jack Doyle tied the game at 2 with a solo HR in the 6th and then singled in the winning run in the 9th. Bluefield won 3-2 and improved to 15-14.

The Princeton WhistlePigs split their doubleheader with the Burlington Sock Puppets. Princeton dropped the first game 7-6 and then bounced back to win 10-4 in Game 2. The WhistlePigs are now 13-18.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions
Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions
2022 Ridge Runner, Jackson Feltner taken by Arizona in the 8th round of the 2023 MLB Draft
2022 Ridge Runner, Jackson Feltner taken by Arizona in the 8th round of the 2023 MLB Draft
Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions
Nathan Riffe is set to take the mound for the Concord Mountain Lions
Bluefield chops Kingsport on Jack Doyle's walk-off single
Bluefield chops Kingsport on Jack Doyle's walk-off single