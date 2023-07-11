$50,000 winning lottery ticket bought in Raleigh County

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Go Mart on Harper Road in Beckley on Monday. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

There was no jackpot winner on Monday, so the currently Powerball sits at $725 million with the Mega Millions top prize sitting at $500 ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot ranks at the 7th highest in Powerball history and the second highest this year. It has a cash value of $366.2 million, while Mega Millions is at $251 million.

“It is common for players to purchase tickets for both draw games when their jackpots are high,” Lottery Director John Myers said, “But we do want to remind everyone to please play responsibly as these summer jackpots grow.”

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets both can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier and Powerplay options, which increase non-jackpot prizes. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59pm on the date of the draw.

