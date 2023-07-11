2022 Ridge Runner, Jackson Feltner taken by Arizona in the 8th round of the 2023 MLB Draft

Diamondbacks selected Feltner with 235th overall pick
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A former Ridge Runner is one step closer to the show.

The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted 2022 first baseman, Jackson Feltner in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. It was the 235th overall pick.

Feltner won the Appalachian League Player of the Year award last summer. He led the league with 67 hits and 100 total bases. He batted .347 with 8 Home Runs and 38 RBI.

