Suspect dead following Washington Co. police pursuit on I-81

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - According to NBC affiliate WCYB, a suspect is dead following a police pursuit on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told WCYB that the suspect had stolen a firearm and ammunition from a gun store earlier that day around 5:30 p.m.

The pursuit started at exit 14 in Abingdon on I-81 southbound. Sheriff Andis said that the suspect was driving erratically and under the speed limit.

Pursuit with deputies finally ended at mile marker 6 when the man struck the guardrail after slowing down. Officers tried to get the man out of the vehicle; however, once Bristol, Virginia police were able to bring out an armored vehicle, the suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The scene was cleared around 7:30 p.m.

