Ridge Runners lose in sudden death to River Turtles

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Pulaski River Turtles in the third game of their weekend series against each other. Bluefield won both games Saturday against Pulaski.

The River Turtles would take a 3-0 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but the Ridge Runners would score one in the bottom of the inning and two in the sixth inning to make it 3-3.

The game would go to sudden death but the Ridge Runners would not record an out in the extra half frame, walking Jack Wentworth with the bases loaded to lose to the River Turtles.

