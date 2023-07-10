Plenty of sunshine on the way

High pressure will bring mainly sunny skies in the coming days
Clouds will decrease throughout the day as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
As a cold front continues to push off to our east, we’ll notice decreasing clouds throughout the day. Mainly sunny skies are expected this afternoon as temperatures climb into the 70s and low 80s.

Decreasing clouds will lead to mainly sunny skies this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Some patchy fog may develop late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Lows look to dip down into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as low temperatures drop into the 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Tuesday as high pressure takes control. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s and 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunshine will stick around for our Wednesday before unsettled weather returns late week. High temperatures look to stay in the 80s mid-late week.

High pressure will keep us dry mid-week, but a cold front will bring more unsettled weather late-week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but as of now, it looks far from a washout. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

