Plenty of sunshine on the way
High pressure will bring mainly sunny skies in the coming days
As a cold front continues to push off to our east, we’ll notice decreasing clouds throughout the day. Mainly sunny skies are expected this afternoon as temperatures climb into the 70s and low 80s.
We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Some patchy fog may develop late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Lows look to dip down into the 50s and low 60s tonight.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Tuesday as high pressure takes control. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s and 80s on Tuesday afternoon.
Sunshine will stick around for our Wednesday before unsettled weather returns late week. High temperatures look to stay in the 80s mid-late week.
Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but as of now, it looks far from a washout. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
