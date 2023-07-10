Oak Hill readers surpass library’s summer program goal

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Libraries everywhere are working to keep kids reading this summer, and one library in Fayette County is succeeding.

The Oak Hill Public Library is currently in the middle of its Summer Reading Program for kids ages three to 12. Librarians tell WVVA that they originally set the kids’ book goal at 1,000; however, readers quickly exceeded expectations.

The 130 kids enrolled in the program read more than 1,200 books in just four weeks. Now, they have two weeks left to reach the new goal of 2,500.

“We want to make them work for it,” explained Oak Hill’s head librarian Laura Fernett. “They’ve done great so far, and we think that, if we encourage them, maybe they can do about twice as much in these last two weeks.”

If readers can reach this new goal by the end of the program, they will be awarded. Fernett tells WVVA their prize is a pool party where they will get to watch library employees be doused with ice water. The celebration will be held on Monday, June 24.

In addition to the summer programming for elementary and middle school students, the Oak Hill Public Library also has a reading program for babies and young adults. Learn more on Facebook or at fayette.lib.wv.us.

