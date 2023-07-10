New leads, new names introduced into investigation of Judy Petty’s death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Investigators are following up on new leads into the case of Judith Petty’s death.

It’s been 15 years since Judith Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm. The Petty family believes Judy’s death is a homicide and has been looking for answers since that day in 2008.

Melissa Sandberg, a member of Petty’s cold case investigation team, called Safe Haven.

Safe Haven has been working with law enforcement to bring Petty justice.

Sandberg says it’s an exciting time for the Judy Petty Case.

“...We have uncovered new leads, new information that has never before been mentioned in the case files, nor has anyone looked into it. So, it’s a very exciting time right now for the Judy Petty case and we’re making great strides.”

Two new names have been introduced to the investigation. The names are not being released to help maintain the investigation. When asked how the names were introduced, Sandberg pointed to Safe Haven’s different platforms.

“What we do is Crowdsource... We have a Facebook page. It’s called Safe Haven: The unsolved murder of Judith Petty, and in there people are crowdsourcing. They’re trying to help give us information as to what’s going on. You know, people in the community talk, people have heard things, and so that is how we’re getting new information. As people are coming forward, finally and just kind of saying, ‘Hey, I don’t know if there’s any truth to this.... that this is what I’ve heard.... or this is what I know,’ and it’s really made a difference in this case.”

Before anything is done with the tips and leads, making sure the information is credible is the first step.

“I started digging in making phone calls, connecting with people, trying to determine, ‘Is there any truth or validity behind what’s being said, then?’

Sandberg and the rest of the Safe Haven group have been working with Doug Strum. Strum is an investigator with the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Sandberg says the current investigation is at the best place it’s been in 15 years.

On Friday July 7th, Sandberg flew into Parkersburg from Florida to help look into the new leads. Part of the weekend’s activities included interviewing people that have never been interviewed or talked to by investigators.

According to Sandberg, there’s also reason to go back to the Petty property.

“We have a reason to believe that there is new evidence out on the Petty property and the cellar that we are going to investigate further. So, there’s been a lot of advancements in technology, forensic technology that allows us to go back to the cellar and have things [re-tested].

The Petty family is happy with the new information and possible leads.

“They are so happy with what we’re doing. Both Mr. And Mrs. Petty, of course as we know, are older and they are happy that we’re back and happy with this new information. It’s given them hope again and that’s the thing. In a year since we started this, they have never felt so much hope that we’re going to solve this,” Sandberg reflected.

As for the future of the investigation, Sandberg says they are continuing in the current direction.

“We’re going to have things reinvestigated we looked at, at the cellar because that’s where Judy was found. Her remains were in the cellar. There’s still evidence to be had out there, and I think with the technology... I think that something’s going to come up. These new information, new leads, new names, it’s opened up a lot more doors for us than ever before.”

Sandberg added that the reward for information that leads to an arrest is now $7,500, tax free.

If you have any information, you can call the confidential tip line at 224-225-5208 or email tips@justice4judy.com.

You can also send a message with any information to the Facebook Page: Safe Haven: The Unsolved Murder of Judith Petty

You can find the podcast on your platform of choice.

