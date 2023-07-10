Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville

KELLYSVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A body was discovered on July 9 at around 6:30 a.m. beside train tracks on Kellysville Road.

Lieutenant Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said that a train conductor reported the body but added that he did not hit the person. The time the person was hit is currently unknown by law enforcement.

Sommers also said that the way the body was hit indicates that the cause of death was contact with a train or rail car, but the official cause undetermined.

The Princeton Rescue Squad and Norfolk Southern Special Agents also responded to the scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

No name has been released for the victim yet.

