Mercer County Sheriff investigating body found in Kellysville

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Kassidy Brown and Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLYSVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A body was discovered on July 9 at around 6:30 a.m. beside train tracks on Kellysville Road.

Lieutenant Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said that a train conductor reported the body but added that he did not hit the person. The time the person was hit is currently unknown by law enforcement.

Sommers also said that the way the body was hit indicates that the cause of death was contact with a train or rail car, but the official cause undetermined.

The Princeton Rescue Squad and Norfolk Southern Special Agents also responded to the scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

No name has been released for the victim yet.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
FCI McDowell in Welch, W.Va.
FCI McDowell inmate found dead
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

Latest News

Court Generic
McDowell County man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
Wall of Honor
Former Mercer County students wanted for “Wall of Honor”
STEM banner given to Mercer County Schools for their achievement.
Mercer County Schools recognized as emerging STEM district
Tourists sightsee Fayetteville over July 4th holiday
Fayette County festival increases town’s visitation
Oak Hill Public Library Summer Reading Program
Oak Hill readers surpass library’s summer program goal